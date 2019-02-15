TSX sets new intraday high as bull market continues

The Toronto stock index set a new intraday high and was trading near the top of its range Thursday, amid gains in health care, consumer and industrial stocks.

The TSX set a high of 16,597 in morning trading, continuing the bull run that has seen it rise 15.8 per cent since the beginning of the year. At mid-afternoon, the index was holding at 16,580.

There was strong trading in cannabis stocks, including Canopy Growth, which rose eight per cent after making a deal to buy U.S.-based Acreage Holdings.

The market was also buoyed by strong retail sales figures, with Statistics Canada reporting sales rose 0.8 per cent in February, the first increase since October. E-commerce and new car sales were particularly strong.

Strength in oil prices contributed to the market ebullience, with the benchmark North American contract trading at $67.64 US a barrel after a decline in U.S. inventories and continued supply restraint from OPEC producers.

Next week, the Bank of Canada will give its latest interest rate decision and revise its economic estimates. Many observers expect Governor Stephen Poloz could remove all reference to future rate hikes, given signs that the economy will cool later in the year.

U.S. stocks also remained strong, after a jump in retail sales for February pointed to healthy consumer spending. Earnings have also been strong. The broad-based S&P index is at 2,903, near its high of 2,904.

Two newly listed stocks, Pinterest and Zoom Media, contributed to momentum in the U.S. market.