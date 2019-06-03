Trump suggests customers should boycott AT&T, CNN owner
Trump administration had earlier tried to stop AT&T purchase of Time Warner, owner of CNN and HBO
U.S. President Donald Trump targeted AT&T on social media on Monday, his latest salvo directed at the company's subsidiary, CNN.
Trump, who's in London at the start of a state visit, reiterated his complaints about CNN, a Time Warner property now owned by AT&T that the president has frequently blasted for what he sees as negative coverage of him and his administration.
Representatives for AT&T did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
In a pair of tweets on Monday, Trump again complained about CNN's coverage and asked, "Why doesn't owner @ATT do something?"
"I believe that if people stopped using or subscribing to @ATT, they would be forced to make big changes at @CNN," Trump wrote.
I believe that if people stoped using or subscribing to <a href="https://twitter.com/ATT?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@ATT</a>, they would be forced to make big changes at <a href="https://twitter.com/CNN?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CNN</a>, which is dying in the ratings anyway. It is so unfair with such bad, Fake News! Why wouldn’t they act. When the World watches <a href="https://twitter.com/CNN?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CNN</a>, it gets a false picture of USA. Sad!—@realDonaldTrump
Trump is already embroiled in a controversy over the company's acquisition of Time Warner. The White House is refusing to co-operate with House Democrats who are investigating whether the president sought to intervene in federal regulators' review of the merger.
The Trump administration's stance toward the merger ot telco giants T-Mobile and Sprint did not mirror its opposition to the AT&T acquisition, raising speculation Trump's displeasure toward CNN played a role in the bid to scuttle the deal.
The Justice Department lost an appeal of a federal judge's approval of AT&T Inc's $85.4-billion US acquisition of Time Warner, with a spokesperson saying in February there was no plan to try to take the appeal to the Supreme Court.
With files from CBC News
