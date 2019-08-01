Trump announces new 10% tariff on another $300B worth of Chinese goods

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Thursday he would impose an additional 10 per cent tariff on $300 billion worth of Chinese imports starting Sept. 1, as talks aimed to ease tensions between the world's two largest economies continue.

"Trade talks are continuing, and during the talks the U.S. will start, on September 1st, putting a small additional Tariff of 10 per cent on the remaining 300 billion dollars of goods and products coming from China into our Country. This does not include the 250 billion dollars already Tariffed at 25 per cent," Trump tweeted.

Trump said U.S. trade officials were making progress in talks with China, securing a promise to buy more agricultural products from the U.S. and stem what he says is a flow of the drug fentanyl into the U.S..

But in a series of tweets, Trump says China failed to live up to those promises, which is why he is putting new tariffs on new products not previously covered by tariffs.

China has already put its own tariff on $110 billion worth of U.S. products and services, in retaliation for previous U.S. tariffs.

