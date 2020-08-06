U.S. slaps 10% tariff on aluminum imports from Canada

The administration of U.S. President Donald Trump has implemented a tariff of 10 per cent on aluminum products imported from Canada.

Trump made the announcement of an executive order imposing the tariffs Thursday in a campaign speech at a Whirlpool factory in Ohio.

The U.S. slapped import tariffs on Canadian steel and aluminum in 2018 citing national security concerns, before removing them last year as part of a broad free trade deal now in force.

"My administration agreed to lift those tariffs in return for a promise from the Canadian government that its aluminum industry would not flood our country with exports and kill all our aluminum jobs, which is exactly what they did," Trump said.

"Canada was taking advantage of us, as usual."

