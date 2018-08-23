The Supreme Court of Canada announced on Thursday morning it would not allow an appeal from the Toronto Real Estate Board that would keep the board's members from publishing home sales data on their password-protected sites.

TREB has fought a long legal battle to keep the figures in the hands of real estate agents, arguing that posting the data would violate consumer privacy.

In 2011, the Competition Bureau, a federal watchdog designed to protect consumers by investigating business policies and mergers, challenged TREB's policy preventing the publication of such information, saying it impedes competition and digital innovation.

The quasi-judicial tribunal ruled in April 2016 that real estate agents should make the data public. In 2017, the Federal Court of Appeal upheld the tribunal's ruling, so the board recently headed to the Supreme Court to try to protect the data.

Those currently seeking home sale data usually turn to real estate agents and brokers, who have access to the Multiple Listing Service database, where sales data is compiled when deals close. Others rely on online property value services like Teranet or local land registry offices, which charge a fee for the public to access sales data.​

Decision 'long overdue'

Reaction to Thursday's decision by Canada's top court came quickly.

"I think this is long overdue," said Joseph Zeng, who operates online site HouseSigma.

Zeng said his website is ready to go with information about past house sales, new house sale prices and other data that will help consumers make informed decisions.

"This kind of innovation can make the consumer more cognizant of market conditions."

The Competition Bureau also welcomed the ruling.

"Today's decision will allow greater competition and innovation in the real estate services market in the Greater Toronto Area, and concludes seven years of litigation in the bureau's case against TREB," it said in a news release.

"The order requires TREB to remove restrictions on its members' access and use of real estate data – including restrictions on the display of historical listings and sale prices online through virtual office websites."

Zeng said TREB's concern was not about privacy, but about control of the market, so that only real estate agents with access to the MLS system would know the full picture of home sale prices. But he said Toronto real estate agents have little reason to be concerned.

In the U.S., where house price data have been available for 10 years, there has been no retreat from use of real estate agents, he said.

"The general expectation for the consumer is that they will finally not be blindsided in a real estate transactions."

Zeng gave the example of his own purchase of a condo in 2009.

"I had no idea for how many transactions happened on the property before my purchase," he said. "If I had had that information, it would have affected my offer price."