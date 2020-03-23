Skip to Main Content
Transat AT lays off 3,600 staff, about 70% of workforce
Business·Breaking

Transat AT lays off 3,600 staff, about 70% of workforce

Transat AT Inc. says it has temporarily laid off about 70 per cent of its workforce in Canada, about 3,600 people, as non-essential travel around the world comes to a standstill due to COVID-19.

Layoffs, which come amid COVID-19 related travel disruptions, include all flight crew personnel

The Canadian Press ·
Transat says it is temporarily cutting 70 per cent of its workforce, with the final Air Transat flight prior to the full suspension of its operations scheduled for April 1. (Regis Duvignau/Reuters)

Transat AT Inc. says it has temporarily laid off about 70 per cent of its workforce in Canada, about 3,600 people.

The decision comes as non-essential travel around the world comes to a standstill as governments close borders in an effort to slow the COVID-19 pandemic.

Transat says some of these layoffs are effective immediately, while others will take effect following advance notice of up to one month.

The layoffs include all flight crew personnel.

The Montreal-based company says the final Air Transat flight prior to the full suspension of its operations is scheduled for April 1.

Transat says operations are being stopped gradually in order to enable it repatriate as many of its customers as possible to their home countries.

