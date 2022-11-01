Trading halted on TSX due to 'connection issue'

All trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange was briefly halted on Tuesday after a connection issue with placing orders for certain stocks.

Shortly after it opened, the owner of Canada's main stock index halted trading on the main exchange, the venture exchange for smaller companies and the alternative Alpha exchange, citing what it called a "connection issue with the TSX order entry symbol range M–S."

"Due to the order entry connection issue, TSX, TSXV and Alpha markets are now halted for trading," the exchange said on Twitter at around 10 a.m. ET.

More to come