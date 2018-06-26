China has unused weapons in escalating trade war: Don Pittis
China plays a careful strategic game in the face of conflicting U.S. statements on trade
With only days to go before China and the United States trigger punishing tariff penalties on one another's exports, it seems impossible to imagine either country backing down.
As both sides talk tough, once again global markets, including in Shanghai, New York and Toronto, declined sharply.
On Sunday, China had announced its latest weapon in its economic battle with the U.S., namely 700 billion yuan ($142 billion Cdn) in new stimulus for domestic industries.
No backing down
Markets knew Beijing was planning to make new money available to help its companies cope with the U.S. trade restrictions. But the newly announced dollop of liquidity was larger than expected. In anticipation, the Chinese currency slid further against the U.S. dollar.
"Many people say 'Well they don't have to worry about politics because they're the Communist party and they're unelected,'" says Houlden, "Of course there's some truth to that, but public opinion does matter for them as well, and I think the government, or the regime if you wish, is under pressure to stand up for its own interest and the interests of China."
In fact there were early reports yesterday that Trump was upping his attack on China by restricting that country's investments in U.S. technology companies to prevent them from stealing secrets. But by mid-morning it appeared Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin was walking that back.
Fake news
Calling stories from two of the world's most reliable and prudent business news sources, the Wall Street Journal and Bloomberg, "fake news," Mnuchin tweeted that they had got the wrong end of the stick. The restrictions, he wrote, applied not just to China "but to all countries that are trying to steal our technology."
Houlden, who just returned from a week in the U.S. capital monitoring political reaction there, says it appears the trade war threat is getting worse.
"There is damage being done," he says.
Certainly China's stock markets are feeling the effect, with the Shanghai index now down nearly 20 per cent from recent highs, what analysts usually call a bear market. Some stocks fell 10 per cent in a single day.
Harley exporting jobs
But U.S. stocks were also affected, partly because one of the targets of overseas tariffs, U.S. motorcycle maker Harley Davidson, announced it was moving some jobs abroad. According to the Trump's "make America great" script that wasn't supposed to be the way it happened.
"I think there's still lots of negativity out there," he says. "There's a bedrock — I felt in Washington — of anti-China feeling."
Like many others, Houlden doesn't see an immediate easy fix.
"On the other hand, the capacity to do damage to each other is so great that there has be be a rationality that will appear at some point."
China's strategic game
Whether or not Trump's tweet-led policy can be described as rational, Greg Chin, a China scholar at Toronto's York University, says it appears China is trying to be.
"A far as I can read it, the Chinese haven't really gone for the jugular yet," says Chin, who is currently working on a book about the internationalization of the Chinese currency.
Trump forgets that US companies in China are doing a roaring trade <a href="https://t.co/D2XeV4dW8V">https://t.co/D2XeV4dW8V</a>—@FT
There are many other things China could do, but so far Beijing has shown restraint, and Chin is convinced that, unlike many other countries, including the U.S. and Canada, China has a long-term plan worked out.
"The Chinese have actually had a lot of time to think about this," he says. They listened to "the noises" Trump was making during his campaign.
"And knowing China, they've been strategizing for a while. How do we deal with this guy and how do we roll this stuff out? And how do we not over-react when he's over-reacting?"
China holds a large chunk of the U.S. government's long-term debt, more than $1 trillion US.
It has depended on the U.S. for a lot of that growth. But now U.S. protectionism is adding pressure to look for new suppliers and new markets.
"The United States can do things that bring pain to China, the Chinese economy, Chinese companies," says Chin. "But at the same time I think the United States could overplay its hand."
Follow Don on Twitter @don_pittis
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.