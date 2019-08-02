Exports fell in June, pulling Canada's trade surplus down to $136M

Statistics Canada says the country's trade surplus narrowed in June to $136 million, as both exports and imports dropped largely due to trade decreases in crude oil, aircraft and other transportation equipment and parts.

The federal agency says exports fell 5.1 per cent to $50.3 billion, offsetting a strong gain in May amid a 3.6 per cent drop in export prices.

Exports of crude oil dropped 8.6 per cent, the first monthly decrease this year, as the cash value of the crude oil Canada sold to the world fell by 13.5 per cent, despite the volume of oil shipped out actually increasing by 5.6 per cent.

Aircraft exports, meanwhile, were down 40.8 per cent, mainly on lower shipments of commercial aircraft to the United States.

"Volatility seems to be the name of today's game," TD Bank economist Brian DePratto said. "Just as aircraft and a few other noisy categories helped deliver a robust May report, they were key factors in the more muted report today."

Imports were down 4.3 per cent to $50.2 billion, the lowest level since November 2018.

Analysts had expected a trade deficit of $300 million, according to financial services firm Refinitiv.

June's surplus narrowed from a stronger $556 million in May.