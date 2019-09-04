Canada posts $1.1B trade deficit in July as exports fall

Canada posted a trade deficit of $1.1 billion in July as exports sank while imports rose.

Statistics Canada reported Wednesday that the trade deficit ballooned from $55 million in June to $1.1 billion in July because imports rose 1.2 per cent to $50.9 billion, while exports fell 0.9 per cent to $49.8 billion.

Economists had expected a deficit of $400 million, according to financial markets data firm Refinitiv.

The result for June was updated from what was originally reported as a $136-million surplus.

More to come