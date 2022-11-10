Tim Hortons soup product recalled due to insect contamination

A Tim Hortons-branded chicken noodle soup base is being recalled in some parts of the country because it contained insects.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) says the recalled product was sold to hotels, restaurants and institutions in Ontario and Alberta until Oct. 20, 2022.

The recall involves products with the best-before dates from March 13, 2023, to April 30, 2023. The CFIA says not to use, sell, serve or distribute the affected product.

In a statement to CBC News, Tim Hortons said it became aware of "an isolated product quality issue" last month involving chicken noodle soup sold in some of its stores in southwestern Ontario and Alberta. The product was made by an external manufacturer.

Affected stores were told to throw out the affected batches of soup, and had since received new stock from a different supplier.

Stores elsewhere in the country were not impacted because their soup came from another manufacturer. Tim Hortons's canned soup, which was sold in supermarkets, was also not affected, the company said.

Tim Hortons did not give further details about what led to the insect contamination.

"We continue to investigate this incident with the food supplier involved and will only restart our production with them once we are confident the issue will not happen again."