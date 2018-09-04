Tim Hortons owner strips disgruntled franchisee of his licence
Great White North Franchisee Association president is no longer a franchisee, company says
The parent company of Tim Hortons seized ownership of four locations from a restaurant owner heading an unsanctioned franchisee group after he allegedly leaked sensitive corporate news to the media.
Restaurant Brands International (RBI) says David Hughes, president of the Great White North Franchisee Association, was stripped of his licence to own the restaurants, which will be under corporate management until the company selects a new franchisee to run them.
Spokesperson Jane Almeida said in an email that the chain's franchisee agreement does not allow restaurant owners to share confidential company information with the media, or disparage the company or brand in the news, among other things.
Hughes, who did not immediately reply to a request for comment, has been outspoken about RBI's alleged mismanagement of the coffee and doughnut chain.
He's critiqued the high cost of new espresso machines, for example, and accused RBI of trying to intimidate franchisees — a claim the company has denied.
The association did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
