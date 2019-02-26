New
Tim Hortons opens first ever location in China
Tim Hortons has opened its first restaurant in China, in the People's Square in Shanghai.
Canadian donut chain opens location in Shanghai
Tim Hortons has opened its first restaurant in China, in the People's Square in Shanghai.
The Canadian restaurant chain expects there will be 1,500 locations opened across China over the next 10 years.
The Shanghai Tim Hortons is the first in China under an exclusive master franchise joint agreement signed last year with the Cartesian Capital Group.
The new location will serve many of the chain's traditional offerings as well as some new food and drink options unique to the Chinese market.
In addition to different tea flavours and new hot espresso drinks, Tim Hortons will offer a new salted egg yolk timbit.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.