Tim Hortons strikes deal with Beyond Meat to offer plant-based breakfast sandwiches

One of the most high-profile companies in the fast-growing business of plant-based meat alternatives has struck a deal with one of Canada's biggest coffee chains to sell meat-free breakfast sandwiches across the country.

Tim Hortons announced Wednesday that starting immediately, the chain's 4,000 locations across Canada are offering breakfast sandwiches made with Beyond Meat patties, a plant-based meal alternative whose popularity seems to be soaring.

Last summer, Beyond Meat struck a deal with burger chain A&W to offer their products in the chain's quick-service restaurants, and demand for the product soon overwhelmed supply.

Wednesday's news makes Tim Hortons the second fast-food restaurant to offer the product in Canada, although the patties did recently become available for home consumption when they hit grocery stores last month.

"We've listened to our guests and are excited to be able to offer three delicious breakfast sandwiches that vegans, vegetarians, flexitarians and meat lovers can feel good about," Tim Hortons' chief operations officer Mike Hancock said.

'Protein-packed'

The chain will offer three varieties of the Beyond Meat patty, including in an English muffin with egg and cheese, in a tortilla wrap with egg, cheese and other ingredients, or in a 100-per-cent vegan form on a baked biscuit with lettuce and tomato.

"We're excited to introduce the Beyond Breakfast Sausage patty at Tim Hortons as a protein-packed breakfast solution," Beyond Meat founder and chief executive Ethan Brown said.

"For busy Canadians on the go, our Beyond Breakfast Sausage not only tastes great, but comes with the added environmental benefits of plant-based protein."

The company Beyond Meat recently went public on the stock market, and the company's shares have been on a tear ever since, having more than quintupled in value in their first month.