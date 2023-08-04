Telus announces 6,000 job cuts
Telecommunications giant Telus says it plans to trim 6,000 jobs, citing its need to remain competitive.
Restructuring comes amid telecom giant's strong 2nd-quarter results
Telecommunications giant Telus says it plans to trim 6,000 jobs, citing its need to remain competitive.
The cuts will involve 4,000 positions at Telus and 2,000 at Telus International and will include offers of early retirement and voluntary departure packages, the Vancouver-based company said Friday.
The restructuring comes amid what the company calls "resilient" second-quarter results.
More to come.