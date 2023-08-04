Content
Business·Breaking

Telus announces 6,000 job cuts

Telecommunications giant Telus says it plans to trim 6,000 jobs, citing its need to remain competitive.

Restructuring comes amid telecom giant's strong 2nd-quarter results

CBC News ·
telus sign on a telus office in Toronto
Telus Corp. says it is cutting 6,000 jobs, including 4,000 workers at its main Telus business and another 2,000 at Telus International. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press)

The cuts will involve 4,000 positions at Telus and 2,000 at Telus International and will include offers of early retirement and voluntary departure packages, the Vancouver-based company said Friday.

The restructuring comes amid what the company calls "resilient" second-quarter results.

More to come.

