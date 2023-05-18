Telus offering buyouts to up to 2,000 workers, union says

Telecommunications giant Telus is offering retirement and severance packages to up to 2,000 of its workers.

The Toronto Star first reported the news on Wednesday evening, saying the cuts have been targeted to customer support roles for wireless, internet and cable customers.

USW Local 1944, which represents 6,500 Telus workers across the country, says up to 2,000 buyout packages have been offered.

According to the company's most recent annual report, the company has 108,500 employees in total, of which 34,700 are in Canada..

When asked for comment by CBC News, Telus declined to confirm the figure, but did confirm that it has offered buyouts.

"We've made significant investments in customer service technology and self-serve capabilities to provide our customers with more service options," the company said.

"As a result, we recently offered a voluntary program to some team members, and based on past similar initiatives and recognizing our team members' retirement and career plans, we anticipate a small proportion of team members to choose this voluntary offer."

The move comes barely two months after Telus signed a deal with USW on a collective bargaining pact that is in force until 2027.

