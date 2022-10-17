Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
CRTC delays decision on Telus's request to add a fee for paying by credit card

Telus Corp. applied to pass along their credit card processing fees onto customers in August. Despite a standard response time of 45 days, Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC) delayed their response until Dec. 6.

The sign on the front of the Telus head office in Toronto, shown here on Thurs., Feb. 11, 2021. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press)

Canada's telecommunications regulator has delayed its decision to allow Telus to pass a credit card processing fee onto customers. 

In a letter sent Thursday, the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission said it may need until Dec. 6 to decide if Telus Corp. could add a 1.5 per cent processing fee to customer bills paid by credit card.

Telus had first filed with the telecommunications commission on Aug. 8, to include the fee in the fall. The standard estimate for a response from the commission was 45 days, or Sept. 22, 2022. 

Telus's surcharge is intended to "cover the processing costs that credit card payments incur," the telecommunications giant said in their application to the commission. The average cost per customer each month would be about $2, said Telus in an August statement to The Canadian Press. 

For a theoretical customer in Alberta whose cellphone bill is $100, the charge would bring their bill to $106.66 — $100 for their basic bill, plus $5 for GST, a $1.58 surcharge for the new fee on top of that, plus another eight cents in GST on the surcharge.

The fee can be avoided by choosing another payment option, such as debit or one-time bank payments. It would not apply in Quebec or to customers of Telus's Koodo subsidiary.

With files from The Canadian Press

