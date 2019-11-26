CN Rail and union reach tentative deal, work set to resume
CN says it is 'preparing to resume full rail operations as soon as possible'
Teamsters Canada says it has reached a tentative deal with CN Rail to end a week-long strike, establishing an agreement-in-principle to renew the collective agreement for more than 3,000 railway workers.
CN's normal operations will resume tomorrow at 6 a.m. local time across Canada, a statement from Teamsters Canada said.
"I am pleased to announce that we've reached a tentative agreement with CN. I would like to thank our members for their incredible courage and solidarity," said François Laporte, president of Teamsters Canada, in the written statement. "I would also like to thank all the Teamster local unions from across different industries, all the labour organizations and members of the public who supported us on the picket line."
A statement from CN Rail said staff will return to work at 2 p.m. Tuesday.
"We want to thank our customers for their patience and support and assure them that CN is preparing to resume full rail operations as soon as possible," JJ Ruest, president and chief executive officer of CN, said in a written statement. "I would also like to personally thank our employees who kept the railroad moving safely at a reduced capacity.
The union's statement also extended thanks to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau for respecting workers' right to strike, as well as to the labour and transportation ministers who were "instrumental in helping parties find common ground."
The federal government had been under pressure from a number of affected industries and provincial governments to help end the strike.
More to come.
With a file from The Canadian Press
