Teamsters say propane shortage is being 'fabricated' by CN Rail in heated strike

The union representing striking Canadian National Railway workers said early Friday there was "no substantive progress" in talks aimed at ending the dispute, and they hit back at what they characterized as a "fabricated" narrative of a propane shortage that has emerged through politician statements and media reports.

As the strike entered its fourth day, the Teamsters Canada Rail Conference (TRCR) said there are still hundreds of employees on the job operating trains, and that what those trains carry is a decision made by CN.

Lyndon Isaak, TRCR president, speculated that the company may be throttling the supply of propane.

"CN is far from operating at full capacity, but we believe there are enough trains going around to allow the company to supply propane to Ontario and Quebec," said Isaak. "The question is whether CN refuses to transport propane to create a crisis and force a special back-to-work law."

CN Rail has yet to respond to the statement, but across the country, politicians and industry leaders have raised the prospect of critical shortages resulting from a prolonged strike that would impact a number of economic sectors.

Some have called for Ottawa to intervene, perhaps none more urgently than Quebec Premier François Legault, whose province sees 85 per cent of its propane supply transported by rail.

Legault said Thursday the province's supply of propane will run out within four days, threatening farmers' ability to dry their grain and heat their facilities. He called on all federal parties to support back-to-work legislation.

Bargaining the best way for now: Garneau

Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe also said Thursday Ottawa should take action by imposing binding arbitration or bringing in back-to work legislation to end the work stoppage.

On Tuesday, the day the strike began, Alberta's ministers for energy and agriculture issued a statement calling on the federal government to convene Parliament much earlier than Dec. 5 as scheduled.

At least for the time being, the federal government is not considering such action.

Transport Minister Marc Garneau said the government is "completely seized with the situation," but that even after MPs could be assembled, passing back-to-work legislation could be a days-long process.

"We believe in the collective bargaining process and that is what we are focused on because that is the best way to get the two sides to find a solution," said Garneau.

A shortage of propane in Quebec could hit the provinces’ essential services hard in the next few days as the CN strike continues. Farms, hospitals and retirement homes rely on propane — which is delivered primarily by train. 2:05

Negotiations are continuing with the help of a federal mediator, but the Teamsters have rejected CN Rail CEO JJ Ruest's call to enter a process of binding arbitration to settle the dispute.

Industry groups representing petroleum producers, and the chemistry, mining and propane industries, are among those expressing concern about the impact of a strike, especially if it drags on. It is estimated that 60 per cent of crude-by-rail exports in Canada are transported by the Montreal-based company.

Hours-long delays have been reported by truckers in Sarnia, Ont., the end point of propane shipped from Western Canada by pipeline, where it is then transported by truck or rail.

The Canadian Propane Association has urged the federal government to take "whatever action is necessary" to ensure transportation of propane is not interrupted.

Nathalie Saint-Pierre, president and executive director of the association, noted that in a 2007 strike, CN Rail had a contingency plan with reduced delivery to ensure propane was available in Quebec.

Consumers could feel a pinch

The Grain Farmers of Ontario, which represents some 28,000 barley, corn, oat, soybean and wheat farmers, is among the groups concerned about the impact on the agricultural industry in what has described as a challenging growing season.

Farmers need propane for grain dryers, among other uses, and a prolonged strike's impacts "might be downloaded to the consumer at a certain point," according to Grain Farmers chair Markus Haerle.

"Is it going to be right away? I doubt it will be. But there will be a financial impact to the consumer," said Haerle.

Quebec farmer Dominique Leroux described the feeling as "desperation," as a late growing season has meant hectares of crops have yet to be harvested and dried.

Propane distributors are adjusting as a result of the strike. Ian Wilson, the president of Wilsons Heating in Nova Scotia, said his company is exploring bringing propane in by truck, a more expensive proposition.

Wilson said his company is prioritizing customers who use propane for heating, and in some cases are making smaller deliveries to customers than would normally be the case.

Avery Shenfeld, managing director and chief economist of CIBC Capital Markets, said Friday they were monitoring developments and if necessary would adjust its fourth-quarter forecast for the Canadian economy, in which projections for growth were already expected to be modest.

"Should this strike drag on, it would clearly be disruptive to the Canadian economy and to the company in question, both due to the direct reduction in the transportation services component of GDP, the resulting backup in unshipped inventories, and the further spillover from that into production in affected sectors," Shenfeld said via email.

It’s Day One of the CN strike, and farmers in the Prairie provinces are concerned about how their grain will be transported for sale to the rest of the country. It’s a major part of CN’s business, and for now it’s stranded. 2:00

About 3,200 conductors, train personnel and yard workers are on strike.

The workers, who have been without a contract since July 23, say they're concerned about long hours, fatigue and what they consider dangerous working conditions. Wages are not among the critical areas of dispute.

The union has said passenger rail services in the country's three biggest cities would not be affected by the strike.

The strike went into effect days after CN confirmed it would be cutting jobs in response to a weakening North American economy depressing demand for railroaded transportation, though it did not specify how many workers would be affected.