Technical issues preventing some TD Bank customers from paying bills that would normally be covered by direct deposits have been resolved, the company said Saturday.

The problem was first reported by account holders on social media early Friday. TD said it was primarily affecting direct deposits in Western Canada. However, an unknown number of people in Eastern Canada also said they were hit by the service interruption.

Have you been impacted by TD direct deposit issues? We want to hear from you. Email ask@cbc.ca.

"Our customers should now have full access to most bank services, including delayed direct deposits," TD said in a statement issued at about 11:15 a.m. ET on Saturday.

"We know that some customers experienced significant stress and we sincerely apologize for this experience," TD said in its statement.

"We understand the importance of being able to use banking services wherever and whenever customers want and we will continue to work with individual customers that require additional support."

'Batch processing issue'

TD blamed the day-long issue on computers failing to process a large volume of data — something it described as a "batch processing issue" that affected multiple systems.

The bank did not immediately return messages seeking further details, so there has been no confirmation of social media messages from people reporting they could not deposit money at ATMs or use their TD debit cards.

The bank said customers will be reimbursed if they incurred non-sufficient funds fees for an overdrawn account due to the missing direct deposits.

TD said people can visit their local branch or contact the bank at 1-866-222-3456.