Banking regulator takes permanent control of Silicon Valley Bank's Canadian assets
The Superintendent of Financial Institutions took additional action to protect creditors of the Silicon Valley Bank's Canadian branch by taking permanent control of its assets, a statement said on Wednesday.
Regulator took temporary control on Sunday
The Superintendent of Financial Institutions took additional action to protect creditors of the Silicon Valley Bank's Canadian branch by taking permanent control of its assets, a statement said on Wednesday.
More to come.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Account Holder
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?