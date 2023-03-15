Content
Banking regulator takes permanent control of Silicon Valley Bank's Canadian assets

The Superintendent of Financial Institutions took additional action to protect creditors of the Silicon Valley Bank's Canadian branch by taking permanent control of its assets, a statement said on Wednesday.

Regulator took temporary control on Sunday

People wait in line outside of a bank in Wellesley, Mass.
Customers wait in line outside a branch of the Silicon Valley Bank in Wellesley, Mass., on March 13. Canada's banking regulator says it will take permanent control of SVB's Canadian branch assets. (Brian Snyder/Reuters)

