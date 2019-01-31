Supreme Court rules energy companies cannot abandon old wells
Supreme Court of Canada has overturned Redwater Energy lower court decision
The Supreme Court of Canada has ruled that energy companies cannot abandon their responsibility to clean up old oil and natural gas wells in the case of bankruptcy.
This overturns two lower court decisions that ruled bankruptcy law has paramountcy over provincial environmental responsibilities.
The court ruled 5-2 to overturn the earlier ruling. In doing that, it said that bankruptcy is not a license to ignore environmental regulations.
Redwater Energy owned a stake in 17 producing oil and natural gas wells, as well as many more inactive wells. At the time of its insolvency, the company owed its bank, ATB Financial, just over $5 million.
When Redwater became insolvent in 2015, its bankruptcy trustee wanted to sell the firm's valuable wells to repay debt to its bankers and walk away from the non-producing wells — leaving them to Alberta's Orphan Well Association (OWA) to clean-up.
The OWA is funded by the energy industry.
Supreme Court to decide who pays for cleanup when companies go belly up
Billions at stake as banks, energy regulator head to Supreme Court
The Alberta Energy Regulator (AER) argued that Redwater must sell the producing wells and use the funds to clean up the inactive wells.
In 2016, Alberta's Court of Queen's Bench ruled that creditors came first in line before environmental obligations, a decision that was upheld by the Alberta Court of Appeals.
The Redwater case has been watched closely across the country. Ontario, British Columbia and Saskatchewan all intervened in the case, supporting the Alberta Energy Regulator's position that the polluter must pay for clean-up before creditors are paid back their loans.
Alberta has been dealing with a tsunami of orphaned oil and gas wells in the past five years. In 2014, the Orphan Well Association listed fewer than 200 wells to be reclaimed. The most recent numbers show there are 3,127 wells that need to be plugged or abandoned, and a further 1,553 sites that have been abandoned but still need to be reclaimed.
more to come
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.