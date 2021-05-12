Sunwing will finally offer full customer refunds after reaching deal with government

Sunwing says it has reached a deal with the Canada enterprise emergency funding corp. for financing to allow more customers to receive refunds.

The travel company says customers with non-refundable bookings whose vacations were cancelled due to the pandemic, and who have received a future travel credit or travel vouchers, can now request a full refund.

Sunwing says customers who wish to keep their travel credit may do so.

Sunwing customers left waiting for refunds for flights cancelled due to pandemic The National 2:04 Frustrated customers of Sunwing Airlines have had a long wait to be refunded for flights cancelled due to the pandemic - even as other carriers compensate their flyers. 2:04

It says future travel credits are available for travel up to Sept. 30, 2026.

To request a refund, eligible customers and travel agents must submit a request through an online COVID-19 refund request form by Aug. 27.

The new policy applies to hotels, flights and vacation packages booked on or before Friday, June 25, 2021 for travel scheduled on or after Feb. 1, 2020.