Technical issue continues to disrupt travel plans for thousands of Sunwing passengers

Sunwing Airlines Inc. says thousands of passengers remain stranded and the start of vacations delayed for others as the company continues to struggle with a technical problem that has grounded flights.

Check-in system outage began on Monday

The Canadian Press ·
Passengers in Montreal line up on Monday while waiting for Sunwing flights to resume. Travellers are stranded and vacations are delayed for others as the airline's check-in systems provider deals with an outage. (Kwabena Oduro/CBC)

The Toronto-based airline says about 15 out of the more than 40 scheduled flights have been processed since the technical issue first surfaced.

Sunwing says its check-in systems provider continues to experience a system outage.

It says Airline Choice is working with relevant authorities to find a solution as soon as possible and is processing flights manually, subject to airport restrictions, curfews and required crew reassignments.

WATCH | Sunwing travellers stranded after widespread flight delays:

Thousands of Sunwing travellers stranded over technical issue

18 hours ago
Duration 2:00
Sunwing Airlines is blaming a technical issue for widespread flight delays that have left thousands of travellers stranded. Travellers are being told to keep any receipts for their expenses and know their rights under Canada’s air passenger protection rules. 2:00

Some of the planes are waiting to return to Canada, which has delayed the start of vacations for other travellers.

Sunwing apologized to passengers "whose travel plans have been impacted" and urged them to sign up for flight alerts on its website at Sunwing.ca.

"Our team has been working day and night to find alternate ways to get customers to their destination or on return flights home," it said in a news release.

The tour operator has said the problem also affected other airlines, snarling their traffic as well.

