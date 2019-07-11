Dow at record above 27,000 as rate cuts look likely

The Dow Jones industrial stock index was in record territory above 27,000 points Thursday, as Fed Chair Jerome Powell reiterated that the central bank is prepared to cut interest rates to support the economy.

In testimony before the Senate Banking Committee on Thursday, Powell pointed to the U.S.-China trade war and signs of a global slowdown as reasons the Fed might have to cut rates at the end of July.

The Dow had risen 147 points to 27,007 at mid-morning, a record high, mainly on the strength of tech stocks. The broader S&P was more subdued, up one point to 2994 after rising Wednesday on Powell's remarks.

The U.S. consumer price index, released by the Labor Department on Thursday increased 1.6 per cent in June from a year earlier.

Cheaper gas prices were offset by higher rents and auto costs, but the key core inflation rate was an annualized 2.1 per cent, close to the Fed target.

Federal Reserve policymakers have cited low inflation readings as a justification for potentially lowering short-term interest rates, but the relatively strong core inflation number may mean slower rate cuts than the market is anticipating, analysts say.

The Bank of Canada announced its decision yesterday to maintain its benchmark rate unchanged at 1.75 per cent. That could mean the Fed rate, currently 2.5 per cent could move closer to Canada's key rate.

TSX falls

In Toronto, stock prices slid 24 points to 16,537, mainly because of lower gold and metals prices.

The energy sector climbed after oil prices hit a six-week high because oil rigs in the Gulf of Mexico were evacuated ahead of a storm.

An incident with a British tanker in the Middle East highlighted tensions in the region, moving the price for West Texas Intermediate crude to $60.50 US a barrel.