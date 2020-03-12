North American stock markets sold off sharply again on Thursday as investors reacted to a slew of negative stories related to the coronavirus outbreak.

The TSX and Dow Jones were hit by so much selling that rules known as "circuit breakers" were automatically implemented, halting trading for 15 minutes to give the stock market a breather.

The TSX and Dow were both off more than seven per cent within moments of opening, triggering what's known as a level one trading halt.

LEVEL 1 MARKET-WIDE CIRCUIT BREAKERS TRIGGERED: At the instruction of IIROC, TSX, TSXV and TSX Alpha have been halted due to the triggering of a level 1 market-wide circuit breaker. Markets are now in Pre-Open state and are set to resume trading at 09:51:00. —@TMXGroup

When the halt was lifted 15 minutes later, the selling intensified. In the afternoon, the S&P/TSX Composite Index was down by 1,600 points, or more than 11 per cent, and on track for its worst day ever. The Dow was down by more than 2,200 points, or more than 10 per cent, at one point.

If a sell-off tops 13 per cent in either New York or Toronto, markets will be halted again for 15 minutes. If a plunge hits as much as 20 per cent for the day, the market will be shut down for the rest of day.

U.S. stocks recovered a little in the afternoon after the Federal Reserve announced a plan that will see the U.S. central bank purchase up to $1.5 trillion US worth of assets in what's known as the "repo market."

But even the impact of that $1.5 trillion cash injection was short-lived. U.S. indices including the Dow Jones, Nasdaq and S&P 500 staged a mini rally to be only down by about four per cent at one point, but within an hour of the Fed's decision all three were back down by more than seven per cent each.

The spectre of worries over access to cash is "is slightly reminiscent of 2008, though nowhere near as close," said Frances Donald, global chief economist at Manulife. "This market [is] grappling with whether we improve from this point forward or things worsen."

The VIX index — which is known as Wall Street's "fear index" because it tracks volatility — rose 13 points to 67, its highest level since the financial crisis of 2008 and 2009.

The sell-off comes on the heels of the two stock groupings officially plunging into bear market territory on Wednesday, which is defined as a loss of more than 20 per cent since their peak.

This shows the lengths and depths of the last five bear markets on the S&P 500 that we've seen, prior to this one. (Scott Galley/CBC)

Anything related to airlines was especially hard hit, as travel around the world dries up. In a Thursday evening address, U.S. President Donald Trump announced that travel between more than two dozen European countries and the U.S. would be restricted for a month, starting tomorrow.

"If President Trump's speech from the Oval Office last night was intended to reassure markets that the U.S. administration was on the ball when it comes to dealing with COVID-19 in the U.S., it missed the mark by a mile," said Michael Hewson, chief market analyst at CMC Markets.

Air Canada shares were down by seven per cent, to just over $25 a share. Shares in the airline have lost more than half of their value in barely a month. Air Transat shares lost $2.75 to trade barely above $10 a share. That's a decline of more than one-third since this sell-off began. Last fall, Air Canada agreed to buy Air Transat for almost twice its current price — a deal that has yet to be finalized.

Shares in U.S. plane maker Boeing also plummeted, down another 14 per cent to $161 US a share. Less than a month ago, those same shares were worth almost $350.

"It's not just the fear of the economy going weak, but basically being on the brink of shutting down," said Dennis Dick, proprietary trader at Bright Trading LLC in Las Vegas.

"It's mass selling across the board [and] we are pricing in a potential to go into another financial crisis."

The sell-off on the TSX has wiped out several years worth of gains from a multi-year bull run, as it pushed Canada's benchmark stock index back to where it was at the start of 2016.

"The slide has erased all the gains in the past year," BMO economist Sal Guatieri said. "There have been several other periods of [annual] declines in stock values in the past decade, all of which proved temporary.

"Let's hope the current slump follows that pattern," he said.