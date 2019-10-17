Stock markets broadly up on Brexit breakthrough

Canada's main stock index edged higher as gains in the materials sector offset losses in the financial stocks, while U.S. stock markets pushed higher.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 5.96 points at 16,433.14.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 37.66 points at 27,039.64. The S&P 500 index was up 10.25 points at 2,999.94, while the Nasdaq composite was up 27.27 points at 8,151.45.

A breakthrough in negotiations over Britain's exit from the European Union also injected confidence into markets and prompted investors to move money into riskier holdings.

The Canadian dollar traded for 76.13 cents US compared with an average of 75.75 cents US on Wednesday.

The November crude contract was down 38 cents at $52.98 US per barrel and the November natural gas contract was up 4.3 cents at $2.35 per mmBTU.

The December gold contract was up $1.10 at $1,495.10 an ounce and the December copper contract was up 1.45 cents at $2.60 a pound.

Higher than expected earnings

Netflix rose after handily beating Wall Street's third-quarter profit forecasts.

U.S. bank stocks made strong gains as bond yields rose. Morgan Stanley climbed 3.5% after reporting solid third-quarter profit and revenue.

Bond prices fell. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note rose to 1.76 per cent from 1.74 per cent late Wednesday

Investors have shifted their focus this week to the latest round of corporate earnings after weeks of trade war-related swings. Companies have turned in surprisingly good results and have so far managed to ease some of investors' concerns over the economy with their forecasts.