Oil plunges 5% as stock markets tumble on trade, growth fears

U.S. stock indexes slumped almost two per cent on Thursday, as investors dumped technology, industrial and energy stocks on fears that a spiraling trade war between the United States and China would shackle global growth.

Technology, among sectors most exposed to China, was the hardest hit. Microsoft Corp and Apple Inc were the biggest drags, while the chip index dropped 2.79 per cent.

Oil prices plunged over five per cent as trade fears dampened the demand outlook, leaving the energy index down 3.72 per cent, the biggest decliner among the major 11 S&P sectors.

Materials, financials and consumer discretionary sectors also posted losses of about two per cent in a broad-based decline.

"Investors realize that coming to a deal is going to be more challenging and that is really harmful to the economic environment," said Luke Tilley, chief economist at Wilmington Trust in Wilmington, Delaware.

"It's a classic risk-off movement where you've got the higher-bated sectors such as financials, industrials and technology selling off the most."

Only the defensive utilities sector was up 0.22 per cent, while real estate was flat.

U.S. Treasury yields dropped, and two yield curve indicators briefly inverted on Thursday, sending the banking index down 2.35 per cent.

In Toronto, the benchmark S&P/TSX composite index fell more than one per cent to 16,161.35 points.

Beijing said on Thursday Washington needs to correct its "wrong actions" for trade talks to continue after the United States blacklisted Huawei Technology Co Ltd last week.

In further evidence of the trade war hitting the U.S. economy, data from IHS Markit showed manufacturing growth measured its weakest pace of activity in nearly a decade and new orders fell for the first time since August 2009.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 1.5 per cent at 25,378.78. The S&P 500 fell 1.6 per cent at 2,809.19 and the Nasdaq composite was down 1.8 per cent to 7,608.92 points.

The newest round of U.S. tariffs on Chinese imports will cost the typical American household $831 US annually, according to a Federal Reserve Bank of New York research.

Stocks have succumbed to selling pressure in May after Washington and Beijing engaged in tit-for-tat tariffs and other retaliatory measures, with the S&P 500 on track to post its worst monthly decline since the December sell-off.

Among other stocks, NetApp Inc tumbled 10.9 per cent, the most on the S&P 500, after the data storage equipment maker forecast current-quarter profit and revenue below Wall Street estimates.

L Brands Inc jumped 11.6 per cent after the retailer reported better-than-expected quarterly earnings.