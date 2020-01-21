Stock markets down on growing concern about coronavirus in China

Stocks are opening lower on Wall Street as concern about the impact of a Chinese disease outbreak grows.

Other global markets also dropped, with Hong Kong and Shanghai falling sharply.

Chinese authorities reported that coronavirus has sickened more than 200 people and can be transmitted from person to person. The outbreak is centred on the central Chinese city of Wuhan.

Investors bought U.S. bonds, sending the yield on the 10-year Treasury lower.

Airlines and other travel businesses are getting hit. Utilities and real estate are rising.

The S&P 500 lost 9 points or 0.3 per cent to 3,320.

Canada's main stock index, the S&P 500/TSX Composite Index was down 46.38 points or 0.26 per cent.

Concern about Lunar New Year travel

Authorities also said the disease might spread faster during the Lunar New Year holiday, the Chinese-speaking world's busiest travel season.

Other Asian governments stepped up screening of travellers from China, highlighting the potential impact on tourism. That prompted a selloff in of airlines, hotel operators and other travel businesses.

The outbreak "is developing into a major potential economic risk to the Asia-Pacific region," said Rajiv Biswas of IHS Markit in a report.

Biswas pointed to the example of the 2003 outbreak of severe acute respiratory syndrome, whose economic impact was felt as far away as Canada and Australia.

Credit downgrade for Hong Kong

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index sank 2.8 per cent to 27,985.33 after Moody's Investors Service cut Hong Kong's credit rating by one notch to Aa3 from Aa2.

Moody's cited the lack of "tangible plans" to respond to issues highlighted by six-month-old anti-government protests and said that may reflect "weaker inherent institutional capacity" than previously thought.

The protests began in June over a proposed extradition law and have expanded to include demands for greater democracy in the Chinese territory.