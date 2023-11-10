Incomes for Canada's richest 1% rose nearly 10% in 2021, tax filings show

The richest people in Canada got a lot richer in 2021, even as the poorest half of all tax filers saw their incomes decline by $1,400.

That's one of the main takeaways of a new data analysis released by Statistics Canada on Friday looking at tax filings from 2021 and comparing them with the previous year.

According to the data agency, incomes of the top 1 per cent of all tax filers in Canada rose by 9.4 per cent to $579,100 in 2021.

That figure includes all forms of taxable income, from salary and bonuses to things like capital gains, dividends and other payments that were registered with tax authorities.

The 10 per cent pay bump for the top 1 per cent contrasts with incomes moving in the opposite direction for many other Canadians.

"Filers in the bottom half of the distribution saw their average total income decline $1,400 from 2020 to $21,100 in 2021," Statistics Canada said in a release Friday. The agency said most of that decline was due to the lowering or ending of pandemic-era government programs like CERB and CEWS.

The report did not provide detailed data about income levels for the top 49 per cent, or the average Canadian, just those in the bottom half and the very top.

While the 1 per cent got an almost 10 per cent pay bump, the tiny group of people above them fared better still. "Filers in the top 0.1 per cent saw their average total income increase by 17.4 per cent to $2,086,100, while those in the top 0.01 per cent saw their average total income increase 25.7 per cent to $7,731,400."

Income gap getting wider

Taken together, the figures released Friday show that the share of income taken in by the richest 1 per cent of Canadians got even more top-heavy during the years in question.

The top 1 per cent received 10.4 per cent of all the aggregated income earned by tax filers that year, "up from 9.4 per cent in 2020 and the highest level posted since 2015," StatsCan reported.

If there was a sector of society where income distribution got more equitable during the year, it would be the balance between men and women within the 1 per cent.

"Overall, women composed 26.1 per cent of the top 1 per cent of income tax filers, up from 25.4 per cent in 2020," the data agency reported. "The share of women in the top 1 per cent has been increasing steadily since this series started in 1982, when the share was 11.4 per cent."