Skip to Main Content
Statistics Canada says trade deficit in April shrank to $966 million
Business

Statistics Canada says trade deficit in April shrank to $966 million

Statistics Canada says the country's merchandise trade deficit shrank to $966 million in April, the smallest deficit since October last year.

Smallest merchandise trade deficit since October last year

The Canadian Press ·
Shipping containers are seen at the Fairview Cove Container Terminal in in Halifax on August 25, 2017. Statistics Canada says the country's merchandise trade deficit shrank to $966 million in April, the smallest deficit since October last year. The result for the company compared with a revised trade deficit of $2.3 billion in March compared with an initial reading of $3.2 billion. (Andrew Vaughan/The Canadian Press)

Statistics Canada says the country's merchandise trade deficit shrank to $966 million in April, the smallest deficit since October last year.

The result for the company compared with a revised trade deficit of $2.3 billion in March compared with an initial reading of $3.2 billion.

Economists had expected a deficit of $2.8 billion for April.

The smaller-than-expected deficit in April came as exports rose 1.3 per cent in the month to $50.7 billion, as exports of metal and non-metallic mineral products climbed 15.0 per cent, boosted exports of gold.

Imports fell 1.4 per cent in April to $51.7 billion as imports of aircraft and other transportation equipment and parts fell 23.6 per cent.

In volume terms, exports were up 2.0 per cent, while imports fell 1.9 per cent.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|

Related Stories