Statistics Canada reports manufacturing sales down 0.1% in October

Statistics Canada says manufacturing sales fell 0.1 per cent in October to $58.2 billion, a weaker report than economists expected. The decline came as sales in the wood product and primary metal industries fell, offset in part by higher sales in the food and machinery industries.

Sales in wood product, primary metal industries fell

The Canadian Press ·
Fabricator Mike Caldarino uses a grinder on a steel stairs being manufactured for at George Third & Son Steel Fabricators and Erectors, in Burnaby, B.C., on March 29, 2018. Statistics Canada says manufacturing sales fell 0.1 per cent in October to $58.2 billion. (Darryl Dyck/Canadian Press)

The decline came as sales in the wood product and primary metal industries fell, offset in part by higher sales in the food and machinery industries.

Economists had expected an increase of 0.4 per cent, according to Thomson Reuters Eikon.

Overall, sales were down in seven of 21 the industries tracked, representing 40.5 per cent of the manufacturing sector.

Sales of durable goods fell 0.9 per cent to $30.0 billion, while sales of non-durable goods rose 0.7 per cent to $28.3 billion.

In constant dollar terms, sales increased 0.2 per cent, indicating a higher volume of goods sold.

