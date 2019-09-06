Canada added 81,000 jobs in August, mostly part time: Statistics Canada

Canada's economy posted a job surge last month of 81,100 net new positions, the bulk of which were part time, in the services sector and picked up by young people.

Statistics Canada says that even with the increase, the August unemployment rate stayed at 5.7 per cent — near a four-decade low — as more people looked for work.

Year-over-year average hourly wage growth for all employees slowed to 3.1 per cent last month, decelerating from July's 4.5 per cent pace, which was the strongest monthly reading since January 2009.

The agency's latest labour force survey says the country saw a rush last month of 73,300 new positions in services industries and a boost of 94,300 jobs in the private sector.

The report says 57,200 of the new jobs were part time and 42,000 of the positions were held by young workers aged 15 to 24.

Economists had expected an addition of 15,000 jobs and an unemployment rate of 5.7 per cent, according to the financial markets data firm Refinitiv.

Compared with a year earlier, the numbers show Canada added 471,300 jobs — the majority of which were full time — for an increase of 2.5 per cent.

Employment up in 5 provinces

Ontario saw the biggest gains, with 58,000 new positions, led by the wholesale and retail sectors. Quebec added 20,000 jobs across a wide range of industries.

Manitoba, Saskatchewan and New Brunswick also saw increased employment.

While the employment rate held steady in most provinces, British Columbia and Nova Scotia both saw unemployment rise 0.5 per cent as more people looked for work.

With files from CBC