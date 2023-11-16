Starbucks workers across U.S. set to walk off the job Thursday to protest work conditions

Workers at hundreds of Starbucks stores began walking off their jobs during a key promotional event on Thursday, demanding improved staffing and schedules, Workers United said on social media platform X.

The walkout comes on the coffee chain's "Red Cup Day" event, during which Starbucks hands out free red-coloured, reusable, holiday-themed cups to customers on their coffee purchases.

The event has typically been a major driver of store traffic, with data from Placer.ai showing a spike in visits on "Red Cup Day" over the years.

The union said on Wednesday that workers at stores in 30 cities across the United States had launched "surprise walkouts," ahead of the planned strike on Thursday.

The United Steelworkers union, which represents workers at 11 Starbucks locations in Canada, says it is unaware of any planned walkout activity at any of the locations it represents.

Workers United, which represents more than 9,000 Starbucks employees at about 360 stores across the United States, said on Monday the event was one of the "most infamously hard, understaffed days" for workers, as drink orders pile up and employees end up on the receiving end of abuse from frustrated customers over long wait times.

The largest Starbucks strike in HISTORY has officially kicked off.<br><br>It’s time for the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/RedCupRebellion?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#RedCupRebellion</a> ✊🔥 LETS GO!!<br><br>Join an action near you - check out the map and other ways to support us today at <a href="https://t.co/VLcLY1RcY3">https://t.co/VLcLY1RcY3</a> <a href="https://t.co/yBZn23VZqr">pic.twitter.com/yBZn23VZqr</a> —@SBWorkersUnited

Starbucks has nearly 10,000 U.S. company-owned locations and has said that less than three per cent of those stores are represented by a union. The company said on Monday the union had not engaged in bargaining talks in more than four months.

Starbucks did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Thursday.

Last year, workers at more than 100 U.S. company-owned Starbucks locations held a one-day strike on Red Cup day to protest firings, store closures and other actions they said were illegal retaliation by Starbucks against them for unionizing.

Earlier this month, Starbucks said it would raise hourly pay for its U.S. retail workers by at least three per cent from 2024, which employees criticized, calling it "tone deaf" given the company's 11 per cent increase in fourth-quarter revenue and the recent wage increases won by autoworkers.