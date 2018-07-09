Starbucks plans to stop offering plastic straws by 2020

Starbucks says it will replace plastic straws in stores globally with ones made from other materials by 2020, a nod to the growing push for businesses to be more environmentally friendly.

The Seattle-based company said Monday it will also use lids designed not to need straws.

This follows an announcement by McDonald's that it would switch to paper straws in the United Kingdom and Ireland by next year, and test alternatives to plastic straws in some U.S. locations.

Environmental activists have been pressuring businesses to ditch plastic straws because they can end up in the ocean and hurt marine life. The push gained traction after a viral video in 2015 showed rescuers removing a straw from a sea turtle's nose in graphic detail.

Local governments have also been looking at the issue.

Last week, Seattle's ban on single-use plastic straws and utensils in food service outlets took effect, and Starbucks says it already offers alternative straws there.

Similar proposals are being considered elsewhere, including in New York and San Francisco.

While straws have become a high-profile issue, they make up only about four per cent of the plastic trash by number of pieces, and far less by weight. Straws add about 1,800 tonnes of the more than eight million tonnes of plastic waste that is dumped into waters every year.

Still, those who support limiting plastic straws say they are generally unnecessary and a ban is symbolically important.