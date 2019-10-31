SNC Lavalin removes interim tag for CEO Ian Edwards, reports profit hike
Q3 results were boosted by the sale of part of SNC's stake in the 407 highway in Ontar
SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. has appointed Ian Edwards as its president and chief executive.
Edwards has been serving as SNC-Lavalin's interim president and chief executive since June.
The appointment came as the construction and engineering firm reported a profit of $2.76 billion or $15.70 per diluted share in its latest quarter, up from a profit of $120.7 million or 69 cents per diluted share a year ago.
The results for the third quarter were boosted by the sale of part of SNC's stake in the 407 toll highway in Ontario which added $2.6 billion or $14.74 per diluted share.
Revenue for the three-month period ended Sept. 30 totalled $2.43 billion, down from $2.56 billion.
On an adjusted basis, which excluded the 407 sale, SNC said it earned $218.0 million or $1.24 per share in its third quarter, up from an adjusted profit of $168.4 million or 96 cents per share a year ago.