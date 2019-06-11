SNC-Lavalin CEO Neil Bruce announces abrupt retirement

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. says chief executive Neil Bruce is retiring from the company and returning to his family in the United Kingdom.

Ian Edwards, the company's chief operating officer, has been named interim chief executive effective today.

Bruce is expected to remain an adviser to the board until the end of the year.

SNC also says that the board of directors has asked Edwards to undertake a review of the strategic direction of the company.

A Quebec judge ruled last month there was enough evidence to send SNC-Lavalin to trial over charges of fraud and corruption. The company has pleaded not guilty, but last week postponed its decision of whether to be tried by judge or jury.

SNC-Lavalin is due back in court June 28.

The Montreal-based firm is accused of paying $47.7 million in bribes to public officials in Libya between 2001 and 2011. SNC-Lavalin, its construction division and a subsidiary also face one charge each of fraud and corruption for allegedly defrauding various Libyan organizations of $129.8 million.

The engineering and construction firm has been at the centre of a political controversy following accusations by former attorney general Jody Wilson-Raybould that top government officials pressured her to overrule federal prosecutors and negotiate a deferred prosecution agreement with the company.