More than 2.2 million sledgehammers recalled because they can come apart while in use

More than 2.2 million sledgehammers are being recalled in the U.S. and Canada because they can loosen during us and come apart, causing injury.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission says 2.2 million sledgehammers sold under the DeWALT, Stanley and Craftsman brand names are being recalled by the manufacturer.

An additional 53,000 are being recalled in Canada, according to Health Canada.

The U.S. safety regulator says it is aware of 192 reports of the defective sledgehammers coming apart during use. In two cases, it caused an injury to the head and face of the user. In Canada, there has been 1 report of the sledgehammer detaching, and no injury.

The affected sledgehammers were sold under various brand and model names, but all were between two and 12 pounds and range between 14 and 36 inches in length. In Canada, they were all sold under the DeWALT or Stanley FATMAX brand name. In the U.S., some sledgehammers under the Craftsman brand are also included.

A complete list of affected models sold in Canada can be found here and a list of those sold in the U.S. can be found here.

Anyone who bought one of the sledgehammers should "immediately stop using the recalled sledgehammers and contact Stanley Black & Decker for a refund," Health Canada says.

The manufacturer has set up a website here to handle recall requests.