Shopify CEO Tobi Lütke to join board at cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase

Cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase Global Inc. says Shopify CEO Tobi Lütke will join its board of directors.

Coinbase founder Brian Armstrong said in a release that Lütke brings experience as an entrepreneur, and as an early adopter of crypto, including through Shopify's integration with Coinbase's crypto payment platform.

He says Lütke will help as Coinbase looks to expand crypto to more people and businesses globally.

Lütke said in a statement that Coinbase and Shopify share the like-minded vision of decentralized finance and entrepreneurship.

Excited to work with <a href="https://twitter.com/brian_armstrong?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@brian_armstrong</a> and team. Huge respect for what they build. LFG <a href="https://t.co/DAfong1UI1">https://t.co/DAfong1UI1</a> —@tobi

In 2020, Shopify also joined the Facebook-backed Diem (then called Libra) Association that was working on a global digital currency, though media reports last week said that the association was selling its assets.

Coinbase says the appointment is still subject to formal board approval.