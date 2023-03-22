Shake Shack plans to expand to Canada next year

Shake Shack Inc. is expanding to Canada, with its first location planned for Toronto next year.

The New York-based restaurant chain made the announcement in a press release Wednesday, saying it will partner with two Toronto-based investment firms — Osmington Inc. and Harlo Entertainment Inc. — to open its first Canadian location in 2024.

The burger-and-fries chain first opened in New York in 2004 and has since expanded to have 290 locations across 32 U.S. states, and 150 international locations including London, Hong Kong, Shanghai, Singapore, Mexico City, Istanbul, Dubai, Tokyo and Seoul.

The Toronto location will be its first in Canada, but the chain says it plans to have up to 35 locations across the country by 2035.

"We have been eyeing this incredible opportunity in Canada for quite some time," said Michael Kark, the chain's global licensing officer.