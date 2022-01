See the latest gadgets and tech at the 2022 Consumer Electronics Show

The Consumer Electronics Show (CES) returns to Las Vegas in person this week after a two-year absence. Masks and proof of vaccination are required at the show that opens Wednesday and was trimmed by one day to end Friday due to the surge in COVID-19 cases from the Omicron variant.

World's biggest consumer technology trade show opens officially Wednesday in Las Vegas