Issue of credit card customers getting mislabelled charges resolved, Scotiabank says

Some Scotiabank customers are experiencing problems with their credit cards where charges appear to be mislabelled.

"Yesterday, we experienced a technical issue that caused some credit card pending transactions to display on customer accounts incorrectly," Scotiabank said, in a statement to CBC News on Monday. "Technical teams have since resolved the issue. All mislabeled transactions will be corrected and accurate on customer accounts within 72 hours."

On Sunday, Scotiabank took to Twitter to say "an issue has been identified where legitimate charges on your credit card are mislabelled as BNS Ins."

It tweeted that the technical issue affected charges made between Oct. 18 to 20.

Customers responded to the tweet, saying that they believe the charges on their account are not legitimate.

One customer replied to Scotiabank tweeting, "I think it's important to stop using the word 'legitimate' since its definition implies that it is valid or justifiable. I don't know how this works, but I am sure I didn't pay 200 CAD with my credit card this morning, so please keep that in mind!"

Another customer tweeted that an illegitimate charge of $150 was labelled as BNS Scotia Life Insurance even though she did not agree to any life insurance contracts with the bank.

Scotiabank has been responding to customer complaints they've been receiving over social media. It stated that if customers have any concerns, to please send it a direct message to chat further about the issue they are experiencing.

Scotiabank responded to a customer complaint where someone said he was illegitimately charged $600.

The bank tweeted, "We believe some of the transactions may have occurred over the last few days that didn't post to your account. However, if there are any charges [that] are entirely wrong, they will be reviewed and adjusted for."