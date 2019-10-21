Skip to Main Content
Issue of credit card customers getting mislabelled charges resolved, Scotiabank says
Business·New

Issue of credit card customers getting mislabelled charges resolved, Scotiabank says

Some Scotiabank customers are experiencing problems with their credit cards where charges appear to be mislabelled. 

'All mislabeled transactions will be corrected and accurate on customer accounts within 72 hours', bank says

Melissa Bennardo · CBC News ·
Scotiabank tweeted that credit card charges made between Oct. 18 to 20 are being affected, and that they are 'working on resolving the issues and corrections will be applied.' (Chris Young/The Canadian Press)

Some Scotiabank customers are experiencing problems with their credit cards where charges appear to be mislabelled. 

"Yesterday, we experienced a technical issue that caused some credit card pending transactions to display on customer accounts incorrectly," Scotiabank said, in a statement to CBC News on Monday. "Technical teams have since resolved the issue. All mislabeled transactions will be corrected and accurate on customer accounts within 72 hours." 

On Sunday, Scotiabank took to Twitter to say "an issue has been identified where legitimate charges on your credit card are mislabelled as BNS Ins."

It tweeted that the technical issue affected charges made between Oct. 18 to 20.

Customers responded to the tweet, saying that they believe the charges on their account are not legitimate. 

One customer replied to Scotiabank tweeting, "I think it's important to stop using the word 'legitimate' since its definition implies that it is valid or justifiable. I don't know how this works, but I am sure I didn't pay 200 CAD with my credit card this morning, so please keep that in mind!"

Another customer tweeted that an illegitimate charge of $150 was labelled as BNS Scotia Life Insurance even though she did not agree to any life insurance contracts with the bank. 

Scotiabank has been responding to customer complaints they've been receiving over social media. It stated that if customers have any concerns, to please send it a direct message to chat further about the issue they are experiencing. 

Scotiabank responded to a customer complaint where someone said he was illegitimately charged $600. 

The bank tweeted, "We believe some of the transactions may have occurred over the last few days that didn't post to your account. However, if there are any charges [that] are entirely wrong, they will be reviewed and adjusted for."

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|

Related Stories

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.