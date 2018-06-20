S&P/TSX composite index hits new record closing high

Canada's main stock index closed at a record high Wednesday, boosted by a broad-based rally let by health care, energy, and consumer staples stocks.

The S&P/TSX composite index closed up 104.42 points at 16,420.95, topping its previous record of 16,412.94 set Jan. 4, 2018.

The index also set an intra-day record, trading as high as 16,444.45.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 42.41 points to 24,657.80. The S&P 500 index added 4.73 points to 2,767.32, while the Nasdaq composite index gained 55.92 points to 7,781.51, a record high.

In the New York Mercantile Exchange, the gold futures for August closed at $1,274.50 US per ounce, down $4.10.

The August crude contract for West Texas Intermediate closed at $65.71 US per barrel, up 81 cents.

The Bank of Canada's average value for the Canadian dollar on Wednesday was 75.18 cents US, down 0.14 of a cent from Tuesday.