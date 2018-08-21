S&P 500 hits record high, equals longest bull-run

The benchmark S&P 500 touched a record high on Tuesday and equalled its longest-ever bull-market run, as U.S. stocks rose on encouraging earnings reports and hopes that the United States and China could resolve their tariff dispute.

The S&P rose as much as 0.57 per cent to a record high of 2,873.23 points, topping its previous record high of 2,872.87 on Jan. 26.

The index's bull-market run is now 3,452 days old and, on Wednesday, will mark the longest such streak in history, at least for some market watchers.

The Charging Bull statue, also known as the Wall St. Bull, is seen in the financial district of New York City in this Aug. 18, 2018 photo. (Brendan McDermid/Reuters)

Hopes that the United States and China could move closer to settling their trade differences helped the trade-sensitive S&P industrial sector climb 0.76 per cent.

The S&P consumer discretionary index rose 1.15 per cent, the most among the 11 major S&P sectors, as TJX rose on strong results and Toll Brothers' encouraging quarterly report boost shares of homebuilders.

"Investors, overall seem more optimistic that the troubles with global trade may get resolved this week," said Kate Warne, principal and investment strategist at Edward Jones in Des Peres, Missouri.

"We've seen a continuation of strong earnings and signs of stronger economic growth and you would expect investors to be confident in this kind of an environment and expect stocks to rise."

At 13:22 a.m. EDT the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 115.99 points, or 0.45 per cent, at 25,874.68, the S&P 500 was up 14.36 points, or 0.50 per cent, at 2,871.41 and the Nasdaq Composite was up 68.72 points, or 0.88 per cent, at 7,889.73.

The small-cap Russell 2000 index, which is more immune to the global tariff disputes than its large-cap peers, jumped 1.36 per cent to a record high.

The energy sector, gained 1.17 per cent as oil prices rose. The materials index rose 0.77 per cent on higher metal prices.

Helping commodity prices was a drop in the dollar after President Donald Trump said he was "not thrilled" with the Federal Reserve for raising rates and that the central bank should do more to help him boost the economy.

The criticism came ahead of the release of the Fed's minutes of its August policy meeting on Wednesday, which is expected to reaffirm its confidence the economy and commitment to future rate hikes, including one next month.

JPMorgan Chase, Bank of America, Citigroup and Morgan Stanley were up between 1.2 per cent and 1.4 per cent.

Toll Brothers jumped 13.4 per cent after reporting better-than-expected quarterly results, lifting other homebuilders. PulteGroup, Lennar and D.R. Horton rose between 4.4 per cent and 5.1 per cent.

Retailer TJX climbed 4.5 per cent after topping quarterly comparable-store sales estimates and raising its full-year earnings forecast.