Rupert Murdoch steps down as chair of Fox, News Corp.

Rupert Murdoch has stepped down as the chairman of Fox Corp. and News Corp., ending a more than seven-decade career during which he created a media empire spanning from Australia to the United States.

His son, Lachlan Murdoch, who was made co-chairman of News Corp. in March 2014, will become the sole chairman of the firm and continue as the chair and CEO of Fox, the companies said on Thursday. The transition solidifies Lachlan's role as the leader of the media empire, putting to rest questions of succession within the Murdoch family.

The news comes just months after Murdoch, 92, scrapped a plan that would have reunited his media empire by merging Fox and News Corp.

Murdoch, who has near-controlling stakes in both the companies, will be appointed chairman emeritus of both the companies.

In a memo to staff Thursday, Murdoch wrote: "Our companies are in robust health, as am I."

More to come.