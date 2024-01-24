Hardware chain Rona cutting 300 jobs, closing two distribution centres

Rona Inc. says it's cutting about 300 jobs and closing two distribution centres as part of a plan to adjust its operating model and eliminate inefficiencies.

The home improvement retailer says it will consolidate operations into its core buildings, closing a distribution centre in Terrebonne, Que., in March and another in Calgary in October.

Closing the centres, along with streamlining its corporate structure, will together lead to the roughly 300 cuts nationally, Rona said.

In a statement sent to Radio-Canada, the company said 180 of the affected jobs are in Quebec.

Alberta will see 25 job cuts, with the employees at the Calgary location being repositioned to another distribution centre, Rona told CBC News.

"This change will lead to the termination of our Terrebonne [centre's] regular operations in March 2024, and the closure of the Calgary [centre] located on 60th Street S.E. in October 2024," wrote the company in an emailed statement.

These moves come a little more than a year after U.S. retailer Lowe's sold its Canadian retail business — including the Rona and Lowe's Canada stores — to private equity firm Sycamore Partners.

Under Sycamore's ownership, the company already announced about 500 job cuts in June as part of its simplification efforts and has been converting Lowe's stores in Canada to its Rona+ brand.

The company has said it has around 22,000 employees and some 425 stores across its Rona, Rona+, Reno-Depot, and Dick's Lumber banners.