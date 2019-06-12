Rogers to offer unlimited cellphone data plans — but there's a catch

Rogers is introducing unlimited data plans with no overage charges, a major shift in its wireless service offerings.

Canada's three national carriers have been slower to adopt unlimited data plans than U.S. wireless networks.

But unlimited data plans have been available from their regional competitor, Freedom Mobile, which operates wireless networks in Ontario, Alberta and British Columbia.

Rogers says its new Infinite wireless plans will start at $75 for up to 10 gigabytes of full-speed data usage per month, followed by unlimited data at reduced speeds but without additional fees for going over the limit.

"Beyond this, customers can use unlimited data at reduced speeds, which still allows simple browsing, engaging in social media, streaming video, and sending email and text messages," the company said in a press release.

The Toronto-based company, which operates across Canada, says its new unlimited data plans will become available Thursday.

Rogers also says it will introduce new options for financing device purchases later this summer.