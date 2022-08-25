Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Rogers will spend $261M to split networks, lacks data to quantify economic impact of July outage

Rogers Communications Inc. will now spend $261 million to physically split its wireless and wireline networks following the July 8 outage, and says it is not in a position to quantify the direct economic losses caused by the disruption.

Length of time it will take to separate networks was redacted from CRTC letter

The Canadian Press ·
A man walks by a Rogers store in Toronto, Wednesday, August 15, 2013. The company said in a letter to the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission that it will spend $261 million to split its networks following a massive outage on July 8. (Galit Rodan/The Canadian Press)

The comments come in an Aug. 22 letter requested by the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC) that provides additional information pertaining to the outage that impacted million of Canadians.

The splitting of networks was previously expected to cost $250 million.

The length of time it will take to separate the networks was redacted, however, along with other details on the measure.

Rogers also says in the letter that it does not have the necessary data to determine the exact economic losses caused by the outage.

In the weeks after the outage, Rogers said it would be committing $10 billion over three years to increase oversight, testing and the use of artificial intelligence to ensure reliable service, and would spend $150 million on customer credits.

