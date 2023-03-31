Rogers merger with Shaw approved, with conditions

François-Philippe Champagne makes an announcement on competition in Canada's telecom sector. It is believed that the Innovation minister is set to rule on whether Rogers will be allowed to take over Shaw.

The federal government has approved the multi-billion-dollar merger of telecom companies Rogers and Shaw, but with conditions that Ottawa insists will make the deal good for consumers.

François-Philippe Champagne, minister of Innovation, Science and Industry, said at a press conference Friday that the government has approved the transaction first proposed in 2021.

As part of the deal, Shaw's wireless business, Freedom Mobile, will be sold to Quebec-based Videotron.

The approval comes with 21 conditions that the government says are "legally enforceable," including that Videotron will start to offer plans that are comparable to those currently available in Quebec, and they can't sell the wireless assets to anyone else for at least a decade.

"Today, I am informing Canadians that I have secured on their behalf unprecedented and legally binding commitments from Rogers and Videotron. And, after imposing strict conditions, the spectrum licences of Freedom Mobile will be transferred to Videotron," Champagne said.

"This transfer follows a series of agreements signed by the parties that will ensure that this new national fourth player will be in it for the long haul, be able to go toe to toe with the Big Three, and actually drive down prices across Canada."