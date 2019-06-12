Scam artists have been using last week's wireless outage at Rogers Communications Inc. as a way to trick people into clicking on fraudulent links.

One fake claim that's made its way to social media falsely says that "R0GERS WIRELESS INC." is offering a $50 credit to make up for the inconvenience if people click on a link.

One clue that it's a fake is that the message spells Rogers with a zero instead of an O, although that's harder to detect because the company name is spelled in capital letters.

Rogers is offering credits to customers, but that $50 flat-rate figure is bogus, and the link is potentially dangerous because it doesn't come from the company.

A Rogers spokesperson said the real credit is equal to one day's service, so the amount depends on the customer. A credit will go automatically to bills in May, so customers are warned not to click on the link.

"Some customers have received scam text messages requesting individuals (to) click on a link to collect a credit," the company says on its website. "These messages are not from Rogers."

A Rogers web page about frauds and scams also asks anybody who receives a suspicious text message to forward it to 7726 (SPAM) because the company doesn't send credit notifications by text.

The company also offers a number of tips for its customers about communications that purport to be from them: