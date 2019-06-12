Fraudsters target Rogers customers hit by last week's outage with bogus refund scam
11M customers were hit by outage — and now scammers are trying to cash in
Scam artists have been using last week's wireless outage at Rogers Communications Inc. as a way to trick people into clicking on fraudulent links.
One fake claim that's made its way to social media falsely says that "R0GERS WIRELESS INC." is offering a $50 credit to make up for the inconvenience if people click on a link.
One clue that it's a fake is that the message spells Rogers with a zero instead of an O, although that's harder to detect because the company name is spelled in capital letters.
Rogers is offering credits to customers, but that $50 flat-rate figure is bogus, and the link is potentially dangerous because it doesn't come from the company.
A Rogers spokesperson said the real credit is equal to one day's service, so the amount depends on the customer. A credit will go automatically to bills in May, so customers are warned not to click on the link.
"Some customers have received scam text messages requesting individuals (to) click on a link to collect a credit," the company says on its website. "These messages are not from Rogers."
A Rogers web page about frauds and scams also asks anybody who receives a suspicious text message to forward it to 7726 (SPAM) because the company doesn't send credit notifications by text.
The company also offers a number of tips for its customers about communications that purport to be from them:
-
Check the email address, not just the sender's name. Watch for extra words, symbols or substituted letters, especially in the domain name.
-
Links and attachments may contain malicious software, so don't click or open them. Instead, go directly to the source's official site.
-
Requests for personal information are a red flag. Major institutions, such as banks and government services, don't ask for those details through email or text.
-
Be cautious if the sender requires a quick or urgent response.
-
Spelling and grammar mistakes are common in basic phishing messages, so read the message carefully.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversationCreate account
Already have an account?